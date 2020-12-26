Brown provided 27 points (11-25 FG, 0-4 4Pt, 5-9 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and a blocked shot across 31 minutes in Friday's 123-95 loss to the Nets.

Brown led the team in scoring despite connecting on only 44 percent of his shots. He also failed to find the bottom of the net in four three-point attempts. The Nets successfully held down Jayson Tatum, which gave Brown more opportunities to contribute, especially with Kemba Walker still sidelined.