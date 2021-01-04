Brown compiled 31 points (13-16 FG, 5-8 3Pt), three assists and a rebound across 35 minutes in Sunday's 122-120 win over the Pistons.

After scoring 25 points against the Pistons on Friday, Brown's 31-point performance helped the Celtics split the weekend with Detroit. Although you'd expect Jayson Tatum to lead the team in scoring, it's Brown who leads the team in that category presently. The Duke product was brilliant in the Orlando bubble and is picking up where he left off. All signs point toward a breakout year for the multi-category contributor.