Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Leads team with 32 points
Brown compiled 32 points (13-23 FG, 1-10 3Pt, 5-10 FT), nine rebounds, two steals and an assist across 36 minutes in Saturday's 116-95 win over the 76ers.
Brown led the team despite connecting on only one of 10 attempts from beyond the arc. He's only shooting 29.6 percent from long range over the past four games, but his contributions in ancillary categories are making up for that deficit.
