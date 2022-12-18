Brown posted 24 points (10-25 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and three steals in 39 minutes during Sunday's 95-92 loss to the Magic.

Brown led the Celtics in scoring, rebounds, steals, blocks and shots made in Sunday's loss, tallying his sixth double-double of the season. Brown has averaged 25.4 points, 9.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.0 steals over his last five contests.