Brown is doubtful to return to Saturday's game against the Nets due to a low back spasm, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.

Heading into Saturday, Brown was listed as questionable due to a right posterior knee impingement, but it was a different injury that forced him from Saturday's contest early. He checked out of the game with 6:12 remaining in the third quarter, and Brown looks as though he'll be shut down for the remainder of the day. Brown will finish with eight points (3-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal over 24 minutes. After Saturday's contest, the Celtics will have two days off before hosting a rematch with the Nets on Tuesday.