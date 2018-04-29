Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Leaves with hamstring injury
Brown injured his hamstring and went to the locker room during the first of Saturday's Game 7 against the Bucks, Jeff Goodman of ESPN.com reports.
The game was nearing halftime when Brown left the court, so he could have gone in for some early treatment to get him ready for the second half.
