Boston head coach Brad Stevens said he expects Brown (knee) to play Sunday against Charlotte, Marc D'Amico of the Celtics' official site reports.

The Celtics officially list Brown as questionable on their injury report, but Stevens' comments imply that the swingman is closer to probable. Barring any setbacks in pregame warmups ahead of the 6 p.m. ET tip, Brown should start and take on a normal minutes load Sunday.