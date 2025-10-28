Brown (hamstring) has been listed as probable to play in Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

Brown continues to deal with a hamstring issue, but that likely won't keep him off the floor. He's coming off a subpar performance by his standards, finishing with 15 points, seven rebounds and four assists across 24 minutes. He played limited minutes due to Boston crushing New Orleans on Monday, pulling off the 32-point blowout on the road.