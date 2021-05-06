Celtics general manager Danny Ainge said he doesn't expect Brown (ankle) to return to the lineup until Sunday's game against the Heat, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.

The Celtics are next scheduled to play Friday against the Bulls, but it's unlikely that Brown will be ready for that game while he continues to recover from the right ankle sprain he suffered late in Boston's May 2 loss to Portland. Assuming Brown is out Friday for a second straight game, Evan Fournier should stick in the starting five at small forward.