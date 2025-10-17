Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Limited at practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Brown (hamstring) was able to participate in most of Friday's practice, Jay King of The Athletic reports.
According to coach Joe Mazulla, Brown did everything but the live portions of practice. Brown remains day-to-day, but it sounds like he's on track for Opening Night.
