Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Listed as doubtful for Game 2

Brown (hamstring) went through a workout Wednesday morning but remains doubtful to play in Thursday's Game 2 against the Sixers, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Brown tweaked his hamstring during Saturday's Game 7 win over the Bucks, and he was subsequently held out of the Celtics' Game 1 win over Philly on Monday night. While Brown said Tuesday that he plans to play in Game 2, the Celtics are listing him as doubtful on their official injury report, which won't be updated again until Thursday morning.