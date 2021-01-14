Brown (COVID-19) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against Orlando.

The Celtics are listing several players as questionable, indicating that they still may have some hurdles to clear in terms of the league's health and safety protocols. Either way, this is a step in the right direction for Brown, who was initially expected to miss Friday's contest. Brown hasn't played since Friday's win over Washington, though he technically hasn't missed any time, as the Celtics' last three games have been postponed.