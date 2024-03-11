Brown (pelvis) is questionable for Monday's game at Portland, Celtics insider Marc D'Amico reports.

The Celtics are listing four of their five regular starters as questionable, while Kristaps Porzingis (hamstring) has been ruled out. It's the front-end of a back-to-back for Boston, so it's very possible the Eastern Conference leaders will take it easy with at least a couple of their stars Monday night. Brown has been on a tear of late, averaging 29.1 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.1 steals in 33.6 minutes over his last seven games.