Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Listed questionable Saturday

Brown (thumb) is considered questionable for Saturday's game against the Suns, Marc D'Amico of the Celtics' official site reports.

Brown missed Thursday's loss to the Bucks after spraining his right thumb on the front end of the back-to-back set a day earlier, but he may be able to retake the court versus Phoenix. Marcus Smart (ankle) is likely to receive another start should the 23-year-old be unable to play.