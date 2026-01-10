Brown posted 25 points (6-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 12-13 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists and one block over 36 minutes during the Celtics' 125-117 win over the Raptors on Friday.

Brown did a little bit of everything and did most of his scoring damage from the free-throw line, tying a season high in free throws that he set on two separate occasions before Friday's win. He finished as the Celtics' second-leading scorer behind Payton Pritchard (27 points), and while he wasn't able to reach the 30-point threshold, Brown has scored at least 23 points in all but one game over his last 15 appearances. Over that span, Brown has averaged 31.2 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 2.2 threes and 0.9 steals over 35.2 minutes per game while shooting 51.1 percent form the field.