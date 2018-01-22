Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Logs 27 points in loss
Brown posted 17 points (7-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, an assist and a blocked shot in 37 minutes during Sunday's 103-95 loss to the Magic.
Pretty much everyone played second fiddle to Kyrie Irving on Sunday, whose output represented 42 percent of Boston's total score. Brown still managed to produce a modest effort, and had an overall efficient night on the floor, shooting 53.8 percent. Im his second year with the team his season averages have more than doubled as his responsibilities have increased with Gordon Hayward out for the year. He has a reliable 30-plus minutes of output on a nightly basis, so he remains a solid option in all formats as a second or third shooting guard.
