Brown had 42 points (16-28 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 5-7 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal in Friday's 122-110 loss to the Sixers.
Brown's field goals attempted (28), field goals made (16) and scoring total (42 points) were all career highs for the 24-year-old. Brown has been tasked to carry the load with Jayson Tatum (COVID-19) out and Kemba Walker (knee) restricted. Though the fifth-year Celtic is not expected to continue doing that, Brown's 32.3 points across those four games show he can lead with scoring when needed.
