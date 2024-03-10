Brown ended Saturday's 117-107 victory over the Suns with 27 points (10-21 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-7 FT), three rebounds, three assists and two steals in 34 minutes.

Brown posted a strong stat line across the board and reached the 25-point plateau for the fourth time across five March outings. Fantasy numbers aside, Brown made history by becoming the third player in Celtics' history to record 1,000 three-pointers made, joining Jayson Tatum and Paul Pierce on that list. Brown has been playing well in recent weeks and remains an elite sidekick for Tatum, taking a step back when needed but also taking over if the situation calls for it. Brown is averaging 28.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.1 steals per game since the end of the All-Star break.