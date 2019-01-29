Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Makes impact off bench
Brown scored 21 points (9-16 FG, 3-5 3Pt) while adding six rebounds and two assists in 32 minutes off the bench during Monday's 112-104 win over the Nets.
It's the second time in three games, and the fifth time in January, that Brown has dropped 20-plus points. The 22-year-old's production remains erratic off the second unit, but he's at least been a fairly steady source of three-pointers, draining multiple threes in nine of 14 games this month.
