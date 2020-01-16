Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Managing thumb sprain

Brown suffered a right thumb sprain during Wednesday's loss to the Pistons, Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston reports.

It's unclear when exactly he sustained the injury Wednesday, but he still managed to put up 24 points (10-16 FG,4-8 3Pt, 0-5 FT), 12 rebounds and two assists in 37 minutes. The 23-year-old's availability for Thursday's matchup with the Bucks will receive additional clarity when he's evaluated in the morning.