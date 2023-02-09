Brown suffered a facial fracture in Wednesday's game against the 76ers and may be out through the All-Star break, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Brown exited Wednesday's game after being elbowed in the face. Although the superstar wing is set to undergo further evaluation Thursday, first reports indicate he may be sidelined throughout the All-Star break. If that were to be the case, Brown would be in line to miss four games and return Feb. 23 at the earliest. We should receive more concrete information about the injury Thursday, so fantasy managers should keep an eye on Brown's status. In the meantime, Malcolm Brogdon, Derrick White and Sam Hauser should see expanded roles.