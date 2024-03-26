Brown finished Monday's 120-118 loss to Atlanta with 24 points (10-22 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four rebounds, one assist and three steals across 37 minutes.

Brown quickly compiled 13 points in the first quarter as Boston jumped out to a 20-point lead in the frame. However, he then failed to score until midway through the third quarter, by which point Atlanta had cut the gap to five points. Brown's streaky scoring in the context of Jrue Holiday (shoulder) and Derrick White (hand) being inactive was crushing to Boston's offense. Additionally, his late-game methodology that featured multiple contested looks in isolation was a costly factor in Boston squandering a massive lead to a Hawks squad still lacking Trae Young (hand surgery).