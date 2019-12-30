Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Misses practice due to illness
Brown was forced to miss Monday's practice after falling ill, Jay King of The Athletic reports.
Brown was forced to go to the hospital in order to get checked out, causing him to miss Monday's practice. It's unclear how long-lasting the issue will be, but Brown's status is certainly in question for Tuesday's game against the Hornets.
