Celtics' Jaylen Brown: More turnovers than points in loss
Brown had two points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists, two steals, and one block in 23 minutes during Saturday's 113-104 loss to the Pistons.
Brown was able to play through an illness but struggled badly during Friday's win over the Hawks, and that sickness seems to be lingering. After averaging 21.0 points (56.8 FG, 58.3 3Pt, 82.4 FT), 5.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 0.7 steals, and 0.3 blocks in 26.0 minutes per game across three recent tilts versus the Knicks, Bulls, and Pelicans, Brown missed Wednesday's win over the Wizards and has made just three-of-16 field-goals attempts while contributing as many turnovers as points (six) over the last two matchups.
