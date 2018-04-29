Celtics' Jaylen Brown: MRI pending
Brown (hamstring) will undergo a magnetic resonance imaging exam Sunday, A. Sherrod Blakely of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Brown left Saturday's Game 7 win over the Bucks in the first half after suffering the injury and returned to the court for the second half. He rode a stationary bike during the third quarter, and while the team said he was "available to return," Brown got off the bench in the second half only to congratulate his teammates. The Celtics are hoping it's a minor injury, and that Brown will be available for Game 1 of the conference semifinals against the Sixers on Monday.
