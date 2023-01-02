Brown finished Sunday's 123-111 loss to Denver with 30 points (12-20 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and one steal over 34 minutes.

Brown led the team in scoring, rebounds and shots made from deep, ending up two boards short of a double-double. Brown has tallied at least 30 points and five rebounds on 10 occasions this year.