Brown totaled 22 points (8-22 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 5-7 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and one steal over 42 minutes during Thursday's 120-117 overtime loss to New York.

Brown was one of two Celtics players to score 20 or more points, finishing one rebound shy of posting a double-double. Brown has scored at least 20 points with five or more rebounds 31 times this season, including in five straight games.