Brown amassed 21 points (8-20 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and one steal in 38 minutes during Monday's 109-106 win over the Grizzlies.

Brown struggled with his three-point shot and committed a season-high seven turnovers but still scored at least 20 points for an eighth time across 10 appearances. The veteran forward also fell one rebound shy of his second double-double of the campaign. On the season, Brown is averaging 24.9 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists in 37.2 minutes per game.