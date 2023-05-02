Brown ended with 23 points (8-10 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one steal in 42 minutes during Monday's 119-115 loss to the 76ers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.
Brown was one of three Celtics players with at least 20 points in Monday's Game 1, finishing with a near-perfect shooting mark from the field in over 40 minutes of action. Brown has tallied 20 or more points with five or more rebounds in three straight games for Boston.
