Celtics' Jaylen Brown: No longer on minutes restriction
Brown will remain in the starting lineup and has been cleared for a full workload in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Cavaliers on Sunday, A. Sherrod Blakely of NBC Sports Boston reports.
After missing the first game of the semifinals versus the 76ers with a hamstring injury, the Celtics opted to limit Brown's minutes a bit over the final four contests of the series. However, in Boston's Game 5 closeout, Brown saw his minutes upped to 31 and he capitalized with 24 points, four rebounds and two assists. With a strong showing there and a handful of days off for additional rest ahead of the Eastern Conference Finals, Brown has officially had enough time to make a full recovery and will no longer face any sort of restrictions. As a result, look for him to see 30-plus minutes once again, giving him plenty of value as a potential DFS target.
