Brown (knee), who's listed as questionable, didn't participate in Boston's morning shootaround ahead of Monday's game against the Raptors, Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe reports.
Brown scored 32 points (11-15 FG) in 28 minutes during Saturday's blowout win over Houston, but he presumably hyperextended his right knee during the contest as well. Brown's trending toward missing his first game since Dec. 28, which would allow Al Horford or Sam Hauser to slide into the starting lineup.
