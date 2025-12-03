default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Brown (illness) is doubtful for Thursday's game against the Wizards, per NBA reporter Marc Stein.

Brown is battling an illness, and the team doesn't anticipate him being available for Thursday. Each of Jordan Walsh, Sam Hauser and Josh Minott are set up for an increased workload in the frontcourt in Brown's likely absence, making each worthy of deep-league streaming consideration.

More News