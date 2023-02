Brown (personal) isn't listed on the Celtics' injury report for Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers.

As expected, Brown will return to action Wednesday after missing Monday's loss to the Knicks due to personal reasons. Across his first two games after the All-Star break, the veteran forward averaged 28.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.0 steals. His return will presumably send Derrick White back to a reserve role.