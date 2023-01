Brown (thigh) isn't on the injury report for Thursday's game against the Knicks, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com

Brown missed Tuesday's game against Miami due to right adductor injury management but will be back in action following a one-game absence. Over his last three appearances, he's averaged 23.0 points, 7.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.7 steals in 40.0 minutes per game.