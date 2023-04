Brown (back) isn't on the injury report for Wednesday's game against Toronto, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

Brown sat out the first half of a back-to-back set Tuesday against the 76ers but will be back in action a day later. He's been held below 20 points in two of his last three appearances, averaging 20.0 points, 4.3 assists and 3.3 rebounds in 31.0 minutes per game.