Brown (hamstring) isn't on the injury report for Sunday's Game 1 against the Bucks, Souichi Terada of The Springfield Republican reports.

Brown dealt with left hamstring tightness following Boston's first-round series against the Nets, but he's looked good in practice recently and will be available to begin the second round. While coach Ime Udoka said Thursday that the injury could impact Brown throughout the second round, the 25-year-old will attempt to build upon his first-round performance in which he averaged 22.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.5 steals in 38.8 minutes per game.