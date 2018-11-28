Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Not practicing Wednesday
Brown (back) will not practice Wednesday.
Brad Stevens said Brown is progressing in his recovery from a lower back bruise sustained during a hard fall over the weekend. The hope is Brown will be able to return to practice Thursday with the goal of returning for Friday's home matchup with the Cavs.
