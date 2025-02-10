Now Playing

Brown (knee) was absent from Monday's morning shootaround, Bobby Manning of CLNS Media reports.

Jayson Tatum (knee) was also absent from shootaround, though both players are still listed as questionable to face the Heat. If Brown and Tatum are held out, there could be a lot of opportunity for guys like Sam Hauser and Payton Pritchard.

