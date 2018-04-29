Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Not starting the second half

Brown (hamstring) looked to be in pain while testing out his injury prior the start of the second half and headed back to the locker room, Jay King of the Athletic Boston reports.

Marcus Smart will take Brown's spot at shooting guard. Brown scored two points (1-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 0-2 FT) before departing.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories