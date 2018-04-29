Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Not starting the second half
Brown (hamstring) looked to be in pain while testing out his injury prior the start of the second half and headed back to the locker room, Jay King of the Athletic Boston reports.
Marcus Smart will take Brown's spot at shooting guard. Brown scored two points (1-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 0-2 FT) before departing.
