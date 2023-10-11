Brown (rest) is out for Wednesday's preseason game versus the 76ers, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.
Brown will miss his second straight preseason game alongside Jayson Tatum due to rest. Neither player has suffered an injury and will have another opportunity to play Tuesday versus the Knicks.
More News
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Unavailable Monday•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Puts up 19 points•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Signs five-year supermax extension•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Leads offense in Game 7 loss•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Double-doubles in Game 6 win•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Struggles with shot in blowout loss•