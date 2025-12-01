Brown finished with 19 points (3-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 12-16 FT), 12 rebounds, 11 assists and one steal in 38 minutes during Sunday's 117-115 win over the Cavaliers.

Sunday marked Brown's first triple-double of the year and the fourth of his career. The star forward is thriving as Boston's top scoring option in the absence of Jayson Tatum (Achilles) so far in 2025-26, returning early-round fantasy value in all formats. Over his last 14 contests, Brown has averaged 28.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.4 steals in 33.3 minutes per game.