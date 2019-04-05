Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Now ruled out Friday
Brown (back) will not play in Friday's game against the Pacers.
A short time after Brown told reporters how much better he was feeling and how he was hopeful he would be able to play, the Celtics wasted no time ruling him out. The good news, however, is that it doesn't appear Brown's injury is too serious, and Boston likely just wants to ensure he is healthy for the start of the postseason.
