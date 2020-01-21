Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Nursing ankle sprain
Brown is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies due to a right ankle sprain, Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Brown missed two games last week due to a thumb injury, and after returning to action Monday night, he's back on the injury report with a different issue. He'll likely be re-evaluated during Wednesday's shootaround before another update on his availability surfaces.
