Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Nursing ankle sprain

Brown is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies due to a right ankle sprain, Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Brown missed two games last week due to a thumb injury, and after returning to action Monday night, he's back on the injury report with a different issue. He'll likely be re-evaluated during Wednesday's shootaround before another update on his availability surfaces.

