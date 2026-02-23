Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Nursing bruised knee
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Brown is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Suns due to a right knee contusion, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.
Brown didn't show any signs of the injury impacting his play Sunday, as he cruised to a 32-point day in a win over the Lakers. However, he's in jeopardy of sitting Tuesday after being added to the injury report. Brown will presumably test the knee during shootaround and in pre-game warmups to see if he's able to run the floor in Phoenix.
