Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Off injury report for Thursday
Brown (back) is not on the injury report ahead of Thursday's contest against the Knicks, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.
As expected, Brown will take the floor Thursday after missing three straight games due to a bruised back. It remains unclear if he will re-join the starting five, or if Marcus Smart has supplanted Brown as the Celtics' starting shooting guard. More word on that front may arrive closer to tipoff.
