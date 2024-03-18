Brown (ankle) has been cleared for Monday's game against Detroit, Souichi Terada of The Springfield Republican reports.
Brown's availability is a critical addition to a Boston forward rotation that will be without Jayson Tatum (ankle) and Sam Hauser (ankle). Brown is averaging 33.0 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists across three games without Tatum this season.
