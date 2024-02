Brown (back) will not play Sunday versus Memphis, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

Brown will be sidelined by lower back tightness, marking his fourth absence of the season and first since Jan. 15. Sam Hauser and Oshae Brissett are likely due for enlarged roles in his stead, but upticks in usage for Jayson Tatum, Jrue Holiday and Derrick White will likely occur as well.