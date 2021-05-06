Brown (ankle) is ruled out for Friday's game against the Bulls.
Brown will miss Friday's game while recovering from a right ankle sprain. Celtics general manager Danny Ainge recently hinted that he could return as early as Sunday's contest against Miami. In any case, Evan Fournier should start at small forward as long as Brown remains sidelined.
More News
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Likely to return Sunday•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Collides with Tatum late in loss•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Will be available Sunday•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Uncertain for Sunday•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Surpasses 35-point mark again•