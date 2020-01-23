Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Officially questionable Friday

The Celtics list Brown (ankle) as questionable for Friday's game against the Magic.

Though Brown sat out for the third time in four games in Wednesday's 119-95 win over Memphis, the fact that he's traveling with Boston for its three-game road trip offers hope that his sprained right ankle won't keep him sidelined much longer. The Celtics will presumably reassess Brown's condition at shootaround Friday morning before revealing his status at some point prior to the 7 p.m. ET tipoff.