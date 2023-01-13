Brown (groin) won't play in Saturday's game versus Charlotte.

Coach Joe Mazzulla said Thursday he expects Brown to miss about a week of action with right adductor tightness. However, the Celtics seem to be treating the star guard as day-to-day. Grant Williams should remain in the starting lineup Saturday in his absence. Brown's next chance to suit up is Monday's rematch with Charlotte, although it appears unlikely he'll be able to play.